Pakistani surgeon from Rahim Yar Khan bags first position in MRCS exam globally

Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq secures highest marks (93%) in MRCS examination around the world.

Dr Tariq is currently doing his FCPS training in general surgery from Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

Bringing pride to his homeland, Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq secured the highest marks (93%) – around the globe – in the MRCS examination among all four Royal Colleges of England and Ireland.

He is the first Pakistani surgeon to achieve this accolade.

The Royal College of Surgeons England and Ireland has four medical colleges, under which the MRCS exam is conducted all over the world.

Over 8,000 surgeons from the Gulf, Europe, Bangladesh and India take part in the MRCS examination for membership to the Royal College of Surgeons.

Dr Tariq's achievement is no less than an honour for the country.

He is currently doing his FCPS training in general surgery from the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.