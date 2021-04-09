Can't connect right now! retry
Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently staying in London with husband Anand Ahuja, has said that she had been craving to go back home and see her family and friends desperately “I miss India so so much.”

Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress shared a PDA-filled photo with husband from London and wrote “I miss India so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. “A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else.”

“The best bribe which London offers to-day to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts”, she shared the quotes of Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th-century American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, and poet.” 

