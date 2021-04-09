Daska NA 75: PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar writes to CEC over 'incomplete' polling preparations

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (left) and PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar. — Twitter/SyedaNosheenPK/File

Nosheen Iftikhar says cameras not installed on main roads.

Says there are fears of rigging in the constituency.

Suggests polling officer should be assigned as a monitoring officer.

SIALKOT: PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar on Friday penned a letter to the chief election commissioner, raising concerns over what she said are "incomplete preparations" for tomorrow's (Saturday's) NA-75 Daska by-election.



In the letter, the PML-N candidate complained CCTV cameras have not been installed on the constituency's main roads. "In the [election] plan, there were directives to install surveillance cameras," she said.



The PML-N leader said there were fears of rigging in polling stations and demanded that the election commissioner ensure the polling exercise proceeds smoothly.



"The polling officer should be assigned as a monitoring officer," she added.

A day earlier, police said aerial firing had taken place in Daska's Kassowal neighbourhood.



The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Daska also confirmed the incident, saying a team of officers has been dispatched to Kassowal.

"Action will be taken against the shooters," DSP Daska vowed.

On the other hand, Iftikhar had alleged that workers of the ruling party, the PTI, were to blame for the aerial firing.

By-elections in the NA-75 constituency are slated for April 10, with many candidates in the fray. However, close competition is expected between the PML-N, which is fielding Nosheen Iftikhar and the ruling PTI, whose candidate Ali Asjad Malhi is contesting the race.

