Saturday Apr 10 2021
Viola Davis honoured by AAFCA for being ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Celebrated superstar Viola Davis has been at the top of her game as she storms the awards season bagging the top prizes.

The actor, who know holds record for having the most Oscar nominations as a Black artist, was honoured with the Icon award at the 12th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards on Wednesday.

She was presented with the award by her Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom costar Colman Domingo who said she was “one of the greatest actors of all time.”

While giving the acceptance speech, The Help actor said: “Thank you to the African American Film Critics Association for this great honor. I’ve always struggled my entire career — probably life — feeling like I’m worthy of all this praise. I think what makes it an easy sort of pill to swallow is when I think of people like August Wilson and I think about directors like George C. Wolfe and Denzel Washington.”

“My acceptance of any of this praise is equal to my absolute passion to leave a legacy, a legacy for brown-skinned girls just like me who were told they were invisible…. It’s been the ride of my life to have this career,” she added.

Davis' latest feat comes only days after she bagged the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor and also earned as Oscar nod for Best Actress last month. 

