Saturday Apr 10 2021
Man arrested for breaking into Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s residence

The man had trespassed into Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s residence last month but had escaped

Police arrested the suspect who was earlier reported to have broken into the home of singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

TMZ reported that the man who broke into their home and stole the Stitches singer’s G-Wagon has now been arrested by Los Angeles Police Department’s officers.

The portal further claims that the individual was nabbed after the keys to Mendes’s stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV were found on him.

The suspect has now been booked for two felonies, grand theft auto and burglary.

Page Six reported earlier that the man had trespassed into the couple’s home last month but had escaped after realizing they were home. However, before leaving, the suspect swiped the keys to Mendes’s vehicle. 

