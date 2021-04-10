PPP wants PM Imran Khan to apologise for comments on why rape cases are increasing

PPP asks PM to apologise for remarks on rape cases.

Premier's "irrepressible statement poured salt over the wounds of innocent victims of rape crimes and their families", says Shazia Marri.

Says PM Imran Khan's statement is not only condemnable, but has also caused great embarrassment at international level.

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to apologise over his recent statement about an increase in rape cases because of fahashi (vulgarity).

“The PPP demands an apology from Imran Khan for his statement which had hurt people in Pakistan and around the world as his statement is not only condemnable but has also caused us great embarrassment at the international level,” PPP Parliamentarians Secretary Information Shazia Marri said in a statement on Friday.

Marri said the premier's "irrepressible statement had enraged the people of Pakistan and poured salt over the wounds of innocent victims of rape crimes and their families".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also taken serious notice of such an "irresponsible and insensitive" statement by the country’s premier, she said.

Minors as young as four and five years of age are being raped in the country and such barbarianism is being justified by the Prime Minister himself, she said.



“Imran Niazi has done enough damage to the country’s economy and now he is acting as a rape apologist,” Marri said.