Bollywood
Saturday Apr 10 2021
How Malaika Arora deals with trolls attacking her for dating Arjun Kapoor

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Malaika Arora explained how she had to shut down the trolls when her relationship with Arjun Kapoor went public

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had to catch quite some flak over their age difference ever since the pair went public with their romance. 

Arora is most definitely the one who has to bear the brunt of the trolling as many often attach degrading labels on the actor like ‘desperate’ and ‘buddhi [old woman]’.

In an old interview, the diva explained exactly how she had to address the issue and shut down the trolls when her relationship with Kapoor went public.

Speaking to HT Brunch in 2019, Arora said: “The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time.”

An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying [expletive].”

She also revealed how her son from her previous marriage, Arhaan reacted to her relationship with Kapoor: "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

