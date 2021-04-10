Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording 'Fearless'

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

 
Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording 'Fearless'

Taylor Swift recently got candid about her desire to create pieces similar to her original when crafting Fearless.

The singer got candid with People magazine and was quoted saying, “In terms of production, I really wanted to stay very loyal to the initial melodies that I had thought of for these songs.”

"And so we really did go in and try to create a 'the same but better' version. We kept all the same parts that I initially dreamed up for these songs. But if there was any way that we could improve upon the sonic quality, we did. We just kind of took all the knowledge that we've acquired over decades of playing this music and applied that to it.”

"But yeah, I did go in line by line and listen to every single vocal and think, you know, what are my inflections here. If I can improve upon it, I did. But I really did want this to be very true to what I initially thought of and what I had initially written. But better. Obviously."

