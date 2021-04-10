Pak vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez receives 100th T20I cap from Waqar Younis

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (left) recieves his 100th T20I cap from Waqar Younis. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Hafeez becomes second Pakistani to play 100 T20Is.

He becomes 6th player in the world to achieve this feat.

A century on that occasion will be a cherry on top, he had said.

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday received his 100th T20I cap from coach Waqar Younis, as he became the second Pakistani, and overall the 6th player, to play 100 T20Is.

The senior all-rounder had said he wanted to score a century in his hundredth T20I — against South Africa.

“A knock to help my side win the match would be amazing, there can’t be any better feeling than guiding your country to win and that too in an away game,” he had said during an online interaction with Pakistani media.

“A century on that occasion will be a cherry on top,” said Hafeez, who is yet to score a T20I hundred.



Hafeez was also part of Pakistan’s first-ever T20I game against England at Bristol in 2006. Since then, he has scored 2,323 runs and has taken 54 wickets in 99 games. He also needs 13 runs to surpass Shoaib Malik as Pakistan’s all-time leading T20I run-scorer.