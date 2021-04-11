Prince William withdraws from BAFTAs after Prince Philip’s demise

Prince William is dropping out of his public engagements following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip.



The coming weekend, the Duke of Cambridge was expected to attend the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards this week but due to the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh, he is taking a step back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the BAFTAs explained in a statement: "In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend.”

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time,” it further read.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have been associated with the award show since the past several year with the duke also having a close connection to the BAFTA organization, having served as its president since 2010. The position was once held by Prince Philip as well.