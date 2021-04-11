Can't connect right now! retry
As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File

  • Nisab is the minimum amount of money a person must have to be eligible to pay Zakat
  • This amount is arrived at after deducting the necessary amount of expenses
  • Govt fixes Nisaab at Rs80,933

ISLAMABAD: With Ramadan just a few days away, the federal government on Sunday announced the rate of Nisaab for Zakat. 

Nisaab is a fixed amount of money that a person must have, after the deduction of necessary expenses, in his/her account to be eligible to pay the tax. 

According to a notification issued by the Administrator General Zakat for lunar year 1441-42 Hijri, people maintaining minimum Rs80,933 balance amount in savings, profit and loss sharing or similar bank accounts on the first day of Ramazan will be liable to pay 2.5% Zakat on the total balance.

