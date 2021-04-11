Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab of a woman at a glass booth, to be tested for Covid-19 in Karachi, Pakistan on July 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File

  • 114 die in Pakistan over the past 24 hours from coronavirus.
  • Number of deaths in a single day crosses the 100 mark for the sixth time in a row.
  • 5,050 people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Pakistan on Sunday recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day from the coronavirus infection this year.

As many as 114 people died from the coronavirus on Saturday, stated the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

This is the sixth time in a row that the number of deaths from the virus crossed the 100 mark in a single day.

Related items

As per data from the NCOC, 5,050 people contracted the virus on Saturday after 46,066 tests in total were conducted.

The coronavirus positivity ratio over the past 24 hours has been recorded at 10.96%. The latest numbers have pushed Pakistan's total death tally to 15,443 while the total number of cases have jumped to 721,018.

As many as 4,139 people recovered from the virus in a single day while the total number of people who recovered from the virus stand at 631,700.

The total number of active cases in the country stand at 73,875. 

More From Pakistan:

As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan

As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan
4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Bhag, surrounding areas

4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Bhag, surrounding areas
Weather update: Karachi to remain hot, dry during next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain hot, dry during next 24 hours
Swiss accounts case: Govt okays FIA probe against former NAB chairpersons

Swiss accounts case: Govt okays FIA probe against former NAB chairpersons
All eyes on PPP as party holds CEC meeting today to discuss PDM show-cause notice

All eyes on PPP as party holds CEC meeting today to discuss PDM show-cause notice
Police arrest 4 Karachi teens for allegedly gang-raping, filming minor

Police arrest 4 Karachi teens for allegedly gang-raping, filming minor

Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC decides to extend restrictions till April 13

Coronavirus in Pakistan: NCOC decides to extend restrictions till April 13
Violin maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan passes away

Violin maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan passes away

Maryam congratulates Daska for upholding narrative of 'respect the vote'

Maryam congratulates Daska for upholding narrative of 'respect the vote'
WATCH: 75-year-old man rides a horse to reach polling station in NA-75

WATCH: 75-year-old man rides a horse to reach polling station in NA-75

Fraud case registered against PML-N's Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, 5 others

Fraud case registered against PML-N's Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, 5 others
Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IOJK

Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IOJK

Latest

view all