Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus

A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab of a woman at a glass booth, to be tested for Covid-19 in Karachi, Pakistan on July 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File

114 die in Pakistan over the past 24 hours from coronavirus.



Number of deaths in a single day crosses the 100 mark for the sixth time in a row.

5,050 people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Pakistan on Sunday recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day from the coronavirus infection this year.



As many as 114 people died from the coronavirus on Saturday, stated the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

This is the sixth time in a row that the number of deaths from the virus crossed the 100 mark in a single day.

As per data from the NCOC, 5,050 people contracted the virus on Saturday after 46,066 tests in total were conducted.



The coronavirus positivity ratio over the past 24 hours has been recorded at 10.96%. The latest numbers have pushed Pakistan's total death tally to 15,443 while the total number of cases have jumped to 721,018.

As many as 4,139 people recovered from the virus in a single day while the total number of people who recovered from the virus stand at 631,700.

The total number of active cases in the country stand at 73,875.