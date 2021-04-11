Daska by elections: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi congratulates PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for NA-75 win

PTI has given a ticket to Ali Asjad Malhi (L) to contest the NA-75, Daska by-polls, while the PML-N has fielded Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar (R). Photos: File

SIALKOT: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi on Sunday congratulated PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for her Daska by-election win a day earlier.



In a setback for the ruling PTI, Malhi lost the hotly-contested NA-75 seat to Iftikhar.



The by-election in the Sialkot constituency had gained national importance after a by-poll in the same constituency on February 19 this year was declared void by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) due to multiple incidents of violence and serious irregularities.

"I won the election on February 19. Special congratulations to Election Commission who took my victory away," the PML-N leader added, in his video statement.



He thanked his party workers for their support throughout. "ّYou must not panic. We will make a comeback," he added.

Following the rigging controversy, the ECP had ordered a re-election in NA-75.

The PTI candidate had challenged the ECP order in the Supreme Court, but the petition was dismissed on April 2 and the apex court ordered that the poll be held on April 10 as per schedule.

According to provisional and unofficial results from all 360 polling stations, announced after midnight, at around 12:30am on Sunday, Iftikhar managed to secure 110,075 votes, whereas Malhi received 93,433.

The final tally means the PML-N won by a margin of 16,642 votes.