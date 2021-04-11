Bushra Ansari’s sister Sumbul Shahid battling coronavirus

Veteran Pakistani star Bushra Ansari’s sister and actress Sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with novel coronavirus.



The Fifty Fifty actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the sister.

She wrote in the caption “My darling sister Sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Corona virus these days.”

Bushra also urged her fans to pray for the speedy recovery of Sumbul.

“Pl pray for her speedy recovery ..char Chand salamat rahain amen,” she concluded.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished speedy recovery to Sumbul in the comment section.