Prince Philip's final words to Prince Charles revealed

Before Prince Philip’s death on Friday, he had told three important things to his son Prince Charles.

A source told royal commentator Robert Jobson what were the Duke of Edinburgh’s final words prior to his death.

Among them included taking care of the Queen after his passing along with guidance of how the Prince of Wales should lead the family.

“In an emotional bedside conversation, the Duke advised Prince Charles on caring for the Queen when he was gone, and on how Charles should lead the Royal Family through the years ahead.

Jobson added that Philip was "fully aware he was unlikely to recover after weeks in hospital."

Among his wishes his final and third was to rest at home rather than the hospital.

"He wanted to die in his own bed, behind the walls of Windsor Castle," he said.

