Queen Elizabeth ‘looks forward’ to ‘uncomfortable’ chat with Harry, Meghan Markle

Per the official statement released by the palace, Queen Elizabeth is looking forward to clear the air with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “privately” but “some recollections may vary.”

However, experts and commentators have a more negative view of the matter since “it isn’t going to be easy” to move on.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "I think the Queen's statement was essential to show that the palace were obviously looking forward. But that looking forward isn't going to be easy.”

“This interview is rather like some form of a missile, it's extremely dangerous because 70 countries have streamed it and about 50 million have watched it. The allegations in it showed how deeply unhappy they were or Meghan particularly as working royals."