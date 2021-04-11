Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
,
Web Desk

Federal cabinet reshuffle expected later this week: Shibli Faraz

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
,
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

  • Shibli Faraz says he does not know whether or not he would be a part of the federal cabinet.
  • Faraz believes Fawad Chaudhry would make an effective information minister.
  • If given the portfolio, it would be the second time that Chaudhry takes up the position.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to reshuffle portfolios in the federal cabinet later this week, former information minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday.

The PTI leader, speaking on Geo News talk show "Naya Pakistan", said he had no information about whether he would be included in the cabinet or not, however, he believes Fawad Chaudhry would be an effective information minister.

Earlier, sources had informed Geo News that PM Imran Khan had decided to reappoint Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry as information minister.

Related items

Chaudhry had first assumed the role of information minister in 2018, after which, in 2019, Firdous Ashiq Awan was appointed, and following her dismissal, Senator Shibli Faraz was given the charge. Now, again, Chaudhry has been appointed.

Since coming to power in 2018, PM Imran Khan has reshuffled his cabinet five times. More than half the PM’s cabinet has had its portfolio changed at least once.

The first major hiring and firing in the country’s top decision-making body, the cabinet, took place in April 2019.

If the prime minister does go ahead with a major reshuffle, it would be the sixth since the PTI government came into power three years ago.

In December 2020, during the last reshuffle, PM Imran Khan changed the portfolios of cabinet members and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Citizen's Portal complaints to be reopened for review: PM's Office

Pakistan Citizen's Portal complaints to be reopened for review: PM's Office
Karachi witnesses a rise in robberies days ahead of Ramadan

Karachi witnesses a rise in robberies days ahead of Ramadan
Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice during PPP's CEC meeting: sources

Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice during PPP's CEC meeting: sources
PM Imran Khan launches 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme' in Punjab, KP

PM Imran Khan launches 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme' in Punjab, KP
PML-N didn't win the Daska by-election, PTI lost it: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N didn't win the Daska by-election, PTI lost it: Fawad Chaudhry
Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi

Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi
In letter to Bill Gates, PM Imran Khan calls for 'renewed partnership' to tackle climate change

In letter to Bill Gates, PM Imran Khan calls for 'renewed partnership' to tackle climate change
PTV to broadcast Ertugrul's new episodes throughout Ramadan

PTV to broadcast Ertugrul's new episodes throughout Ramadan
Democracy won in Daska by-election, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Democracy won in Daska by-election, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed
Daska by elections: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi congratulates PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for NA-75 win

Daska by elections: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi congratulates PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for NA-75 win
Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus

Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus
As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan

As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan

Latest

view all