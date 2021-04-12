FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on a two-day visit to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations

Can't connect right now! retry
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in Berlin on Sunday with a delegation on a two-day official visit. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan 
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Berlin with a delegation on a two-day official visit.
  • Pakistan and Germany celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, foreign minister says on Twitter.
  • Qureshi is scheduled to hold meetings with businessmen and community leaders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in Berlin with a delegation on a two-day official visit to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations with Germany.

"Pleasure to be in #Germany on the invitation of FM @HeikoMaas, as Pakistan and Germany celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Lang leben die Pakistanisch-Deutschen Beziehungen," the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

Pakistani Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal and senior officials of the German foreign ministry, and senior embassy officials received Qureshi at the airport.

Speaking at the Berlin airport, FM Qureshi said that he will hold meetings with businessmen and community leaders. He said that over 100,000 Pakistanis live in Germany and are playing a very positive role.

The foreign minister said he wants to enhance cooperation in the field of economic diplomacy and the exchange of technology, for which he will hold talks with the German leadership.

He said he will exchange views with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on important regional and international issues. 

The FM will also meet President of German Parliament Wolfgang Schäuble.

Pakistan wants to expand parliamentary relations with Germany and further activate the already existing friendship between the two countries, Qureshi noted.

