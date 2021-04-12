Can't connect right now! retry
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in contact just for the sake of their kids

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Fashion icon Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are no longer close after filing for their divorce with their contact remaining limited.

Reports about the ex-couple’s current rapport were shared by insiders to HollywoodLife, who claimed that while the two are still in contact, it is bare minimum.

“Kim and Kanye are currently talking, but it’s not that often. They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls. They’re not that close anymore which is really hard on both of them, especially Kim,” the source told the outlet.

“They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, even more so recently. When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that,” added the source.

“He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating,” they said.

“Kim will take them up to Wyoming for a night or he’ll come out to California for a few days and stay with friends. That’s been their routine. It’s really on his schedule which can be frustrating,” they added.

Kim and Kanye have plans of getting joint custody over their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 1. 

