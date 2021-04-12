Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Harvey Weinstein secretly indicted on rape charges by LA grand jury

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on Sunday on rape charges in Los Angeles.

Per Fox News, an LA grand jury had brought the indictment against the fallen Hollywood mogul a few weeks prior.

Amidst an extradition hearing for the 69-year-old convict on Monday in Erie County, New York, the secret indictment will be revealed which thus far remains under wraps.

It was further claimed by the Fox News report that during the hearing an arrest warrant for the disgraced producer will also then be made public.

Los Angeles authorities have been wanting to bring the producer to the Golden State in order to face his sex-crime charges over there.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County for rape and criminal sex act.

According to the outlet, the indictment in LA is virtually similar to the LA County District Attorney’s Office’s criminal complaint filed against Weinstein in January last year.

In California, Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of rape, sexual battery and others raps based on the allegations of five women—which could potentially sentence him to 140 years to life in prison if convicted. 

More From Entertainment:

Amelia Hamlin unfazed by Scott Disick's history with Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin unfazed by Scott Disick's history with Kourtney Kardashian

Photos: Priyanka Chopra lights the 2021 BAFTA red carpet on fire

Photos: Priyanka Chopra lights the 2021 BAFTA red carpet on fire
Prince Harry, William's shared grief over Philip's demise 'ideal to mend rift:' ex-PM

Prince Harry, William's shared grief over Philip's demise 'ideal to mend rift:' ex-PM
Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments revealed by daughter-in-law

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments revealed by daughter-in-law

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tests out some makeup looks
Cher accuses GOP lawmakers in Georgia of ‘achieving the dream’ of White supremacy

Cher accuses GOP lawmakers in Georgia of ‘achieving the dream’ of White supremacy

Amanda Seyfried opens up about the struggles of living in the spotlight

Amanda Seyfried opens up about the struggles of living in the spotlight

Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin breaks silence on Scott Disick's close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in contact just for the sake of their kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in contact just for the sake of their kids
Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service

Pregnant Meghan won't attend Prince Philip's farewell service
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tribute shows 'contempt' for Philip and monarchy
Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Prince Philip thought ‘The Crown’ was ‘shockingly malicious and disgraceful'

Latest

view all