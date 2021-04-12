Prince Philip welcomed newcomers Diana, Meghan wholeheartedly, says biographer

Prince Philip was always warm and gentle to newcomer royals, including Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Prince Philip married into the royal family after giving up his titles as the Prince of Greece and Denmark and devoted his life to the service of the people of Britain throughout Queen Elizabeth's reign.



As an outsider, Philip was always warm and gentle to newcomer royals, including Meghan Markle and Princess Diana, as he knew what it is to be the odd one.

As revealed by his biographer Ingrid Seward, “When Diana married into the family, Prince Philip really looked after her because he looks after all the girls — including Meghan when she first came into the family — because he knows what it’s like to be the new boy on the block or the new girl on the block and suddenly come into this family with all their strange protocols and everything else.

"Philip, being a very intelligent man, he knew how to handle all these newcomers, but in return, he expected loyalty, and he expected that they, too, would have a sense of duty like he had," Seward told Us Weekly in October 2020.

As for Meghan, Philip was very kind, “He was very welcoming to Meghan because of course, she was a newcomer and a very different newcomer. At the time of Meghan and Harry’s romance, he wasn’t around nearly as much because he’d retired.

"So he didn’t see very much of Meghan at all. So he didn’t really have a chance to form a relationship with her. He was determined that he was going to go to the wedding because he literally just had a hip operation six weeks before, which is a really good example of him being absolutely determined that whatever happened he was going to walk down that aisle at the wedding and take his seat," Seward told the outlet.