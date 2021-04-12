Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Shehzad Roy touches on 'shocking' encounter with fan's father over face masks

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Shehzad Roy touches on 'shocking’ encounter with fan's father over face masks

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy recently got candid about an embarrassing interaction he had between the father of a young fan over the use of face masks.

The singer took to Twitter to address the encounter and wrote, “A boy came up to me for selfie,not wearing a mask..I asked him to step back.Min later his father came angrily & told me off for being rude.I told him,its for boy’s safety.”

“He replied “Itna nuqsan to is buchay ko corona say bhi nahi hota,Jitna tum nay is ka dil dukha kay kiya hai (The boy is hurt more from having his heart broken than he ever could be from the covid-19 virus)

Check it out below:


