pakistan
Monday Apr 12 2021
PM Imran Khan has rejected hike in power tariff, says SAPM Tabish Gauhar

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Representaitonal image showing some electrical grids. Photo: File
  • PM Imran Khan directs govt not to increase electricity cost, says Tabish Gauhar
  • New power policy to be presented to cabinet, he says.
  • Last month, the cabinet had approved the promulgation of an ordinance to hike power tariff.

ISLAMABAD:  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar revealed Monday that PM Imran Khan has ruled against hiking the power tariff. 

Speaking to Geo News, Gauhar said he met the prime minister today to discuss an increase in the power tariff.

"The prime minister has rejected the idea of increasing the price of electricity," he said. 

Gauhar said his ministry will present a new power policy to the federal cabinet for approval. 

In a meeting held last month, the cabinet had approved the promulgation of an ordinance which would increase the power tariff by a minimum Rs5.65 per unit till October 2021. 

