pakistan
Monday Apr 12 2021
Ramadan moon sighting: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow in Peshawar

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee use a telescope to sight the moon. Photo: Reuters/file

  • Mufti Popalzai invited to attend Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting tomorrow
  • "I pray to God, may we and Mufti Popalzai develop a consensus on Ramadan moon sighting, says Maulana Azad
  • Shariah principles, witness testimonies will be the basis for any decision taken regarding the moon sighting, says Maulana Azad

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan moon, confirmed the body's chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. 

Speaking to Geo News, Maulana Azad said the committee had also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to attend the meeting. 

"I pray to God, may we develop a consensus with Mufti Popalzai," he said. "If Allah wants, our decision and Mufti Popalzai's about the beginning of Ramadan will be the same," added Maulana Azad. 

He reiterated his position that Shariah principles and witness testimonies will determine whether the moon has been sighted or not. 

Earlier, Geo News had reported Maulana Azad had summoned a session of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for April 13 and that a meeting of the zonal and district committees would take place at their respective headquarters.

Meanwhile, Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad's session would take place at the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, a statement from the committee had read. 

This would be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairman in January had earlier said he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

"The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day," he had said.

PM Imran Khan has rejected hike in power tariff, says SAPM Tabish Gauhar
Pakistan to receive 15 million coronavirus doses from COVAX: FM Qureshi
CCI approves official release of Census-2017 data
Fazl to make decision over PPP's resignation from PDM: Maryam
For Pakistani students in Wuhan, life is back to normal
Defiant PPP says it is vacating all positions in PDM, demands apology
PPP decides to resign from PDM's steering committee
FIA summons Jahangir and Ali Tareen, seeks response on eight questions
Observers term NA-75 Daska by-polls 'generally transparent'
LHC directs NAB to inform 10 days before issuing Maryam Nawaz's arrest warrants
Fawad Chaudhry wants Pakistan's national space agency handed back to science ministry
IHC to only hold important hearings till May 16 amid third wave of COVID-19

