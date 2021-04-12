Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Prince William shares George's picture with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Prince William on Monday paid tribute to Prince Philip who died on Friday at the age of 99.

The Duke of Cambrige took to Instagram and shared a wonderful new photograph, taken by Kate, of a two-year-old Prince George with his grandfather in one of his carriages in Norfolk.

Here is what he said: 

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."



