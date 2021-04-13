Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
Meghan Markle ‘adored’ Prince Philip and shared a ‘special bond’ with him

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Meghan Markle's relationship with many of the members of the British royal family may have been unstable but her ties with Prince Philip were quite cordial.

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she and the Duke of Edinburgh shared a special bond.

Chatting with the Daily Mail, the friend of the former actor said that she and Prince Philip "had a special bond and she adored him.”

"Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. Meghan said attending or not attending Prince Philip's funeral isn't going to change her relationship with the Queen.”

"She said the Queen understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby. Meghan said this is the opportune time for Harry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad.”

"She doesn't need to be there for that,” added the friend.

