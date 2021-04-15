Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan shares heartfelt post on hubby Muneeb Butt's birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared a touching birthday post for her husband Muneeb Butt.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous family photo featuring herself, her man and their little girl Amal Muneeb. 

The family could be seen looking adorable in the snap which she captioned: "Happy birthday baba we love you."

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the couple and wish the birthday boy as well.

"Happiest Birthday to Muneeb," one fan wrote. 

"Gorgeous couple!" another commented. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite picture with Ahad Raza Mir

Sajal Aly shares her all-time favourite picture with Ahad Raza Mir
Kareena Kapoor shares her typical weekend with Saif Ali Khan, sons

Kareena Kapoor shares her typical weekend with Saif Ali Khan, sons
'Extra excited' Iqra Aziz urges fans to watch latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

'Extra excited' Iqra Aziz urges fans to watch latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'
Atif Aslam releases 'Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakhon Salaam'

Atif Aslam releases 'Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat Pe Lakhon Salaam'
Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt note for her makeup artist

Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt note for her makeup artist
Sarah Khan is unwell, reveals husband Falak Shabir

Sarah Khan is unwell, reveals husband Falak Shabir
Meera in Houston for showbiz projects

Meera in Houston for showbiz projects

Iqra Aziz sends Ramadan greetings to all her fans

Iqra Aziz sends Ramadan greetings to all her fans
Sonakshi Sinha addresses desire to ‘uplift’ the society

Sonakshi Sinha addresses desire to ‘uplift’ the society
‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit celebrates second birthday of son Karan

‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit celebrates second birthday of son Karan
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit’s dance video goes viral

Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit’s dance video goes viral
Katrina Kaif enjoys her own company in home quarantine

Katrina Kaif enjoys her own company in home quarantine

Latest

view all