Aiman Khan shares heartfelt post on hubby Muneeb Butt's birthday

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared a touching birthday post for her husband Muneeb Butt.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous family photo featuring herself, her man and their little girl Amal Muneeb.

The family could be seen looking adorable in the snap which she captioned: "Happy birthday baba we love you."

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the couple and wish the birthday boy as well.

"Happiest Birthday to Muneeb," one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous couple!" another commented.

Take a look:







