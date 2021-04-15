Demi Lovato addresses breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich: ‘I'm putting myself first’

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently sat down and addressed her breakup from fiancé Max Ehrich.

The singer got candid about her failed engagement on The Drew Barrymore Show and was quoted saying, "I was just in a -- I was engaged to a dude and almost did that and I was like, 'That's not the life for me'.”



While explaining the intention behind her decision Lovato added, "I was trying something that didn't work for me now I'm doing something that is working for me and instead of feeling judged by everyone I'm just going to say, 'Look, your opinion about me doesn't matter to me.”

“I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my wellness, my well-being'. I'm putting myself first and in front of my career and that's something I never did before because I was so preoccupied trying to be a [expletive] feminine pop star that I just ignored like who I am."