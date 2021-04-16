PM Imran Khan to announce mega development package of Rs446b for Sindh today: Fawad Chaudhry

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran Khan will visit Sukkur today and announce a development package for Sindh.

The PM is also likely to meet PTI and its ally Grand Democratic Alliance's members in Sukkur.

Fawad Chaudhry says the PTI government is taking all possible steps to end sense of deprivation among people of Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sukkur today (Friday) and announce a mega development package of Rs446 billion for Sindh, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday.



In a tweet, the federal minister said that this amount will be in addition to the Rs1,100 billion of the Karachi package.

He said the next two years will be years of development as the PTI government is taking all possible steps to end the sense of deprivation among the people of Sindh.

Fawad, who has been given additional charge of the information ministry, also tweeted the statement in Sindhi.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said PM Khan will unveil a mega development package for the people of Sindh which they were not given during the last 13 years.

He said the prime minister will also visit Karachi.

Shaikh said PM Khan will attend an event of the Kamyab Jawan programme and visit a cash centre of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

Addressing a press conference at the IBA Sukkur, the PTI leader claimed that a new day will dawn for Sindh on Friday.

He said the people of Sindh who got nothing in 13 years of PPP rule.

He said the federal government wants to issue health cards, but the Sindh government is posing obstacles.

Shaikh said 70% of the people in the province drink contaminated water and suffer from waterborne diseases and some form of jaundice.

“Measles, AIDS, hepatitis and other diseases are also spreading fast in Sindh due to the callousness of the provincial government.”