Friday Apr 16 2021
Sania Mirza shows the face she makes when food arrives

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: Instagram/SaniaMirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has a strong social media presence where she is usually seen interacting with fans in interesting ways. 

The sports personality recently posted a dramatic picture to explain how she feels when her food arrives. The Indian celebrity shared the picture on Instagram.

"When the food arrives," Mirza wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Sania Mirza tells fans about 'suspicious activity' on her Twitter account

Last week, she informed fans about some "suspicious activity" happening on her Twitter account, asking fans to ignore if there's any messages or tweets from her side.

Read more: Sania Mirza says 'suspicious activity’ taking place on her Twitter account

The tennis star posted the update on her Instagram story, informing followers that her team is working to regain access to her account.

"There is a suspicious activity going on with my Twitter profile. While my team and I are working to regain access to it at the earliest, I request you all to ignore messages or tweets (if any) till we do so," Mirza posted on her Instagram story.

