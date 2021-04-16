Can't connect right now! retry
'Extra excited' Iqra Aziz urges fans to watch latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

Pakistani star Iqra Aziz started off her Friday with a post on Instagram.

The Khuda Aur Mauhabbat 3 star could be seen rocking an all-white outfit as she smiled from ear-to-ear.

The stunner radiated beauty as she looked fresh and elegant.

In the caption she wished fans a happy Friday and also reminded them to watch the 10th episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 which she said she is "extra excited about".

"Jumma Mubarak. Extra excited for #khudaaurmohabbat3 ‘s 10th episode coming tonight at 8:00pm on #harpalgeo DO NOT MISS‼️" she captioned the post.

