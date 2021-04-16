PAK vs SA: Shahid Afridi congratulates Pakistan team on winning series

Former Pakistani cricket skipper Shahid Khan Afridi. Photo: File

Says Shoaib Malik must be considered again, especially since it's a T20 World Cup year.

Former captain Shahid Afridi Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the T20I against South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, the all-rounder stressed that despite the victory, there is a need for the squad to review its middle-order performances.

"Despite the victory, we need to review the middle-order performances where we seem to be struggling for a long time," the former skipper wrote.

He also shared some suggestions and wrote: "I think Shoaib Malik must be considered again, especially since it's a T20 World Cup year."

PCB also congratulates the team

Commenting on the team's victory, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said:

“On behalf of the Pakistan cricket fans, I want to congratulate the Pakistan men’s cricket team on an impressive performance during the tour."

He added that South Africa has never been easy for the visiting sides, but Pakistan stepped up every time they were tested and challenged on their way to winning the ODI and T20I series 2-1 and 3-1, respectively.

“Away wins are always crucial and critical for the team and players’ development and progression. I am confident these results will provide the players and the team the required confidence in what is a challenging and competitive year of international cricket," he said.

Pakistan beat South Africa in final T20I to claim series

Pakistan on Friday beat South Africa by three wickets in the high stakes final fixture of the four-match T20I series at the Supersport Park in Centurion and claimed the series 3-1.



Pakistan, like South Africa, suffered a middle-order collapse as they went from 92-1 to 129-7.

However, Mohammad Nawaz kept his cool in the end and was aided by some poor bowling by the hosts, allowing the tourists to cap the tour with a 3-1 T20I series win to go with the ODI triumph earlier this month.

Earlier in the innings, Mohammad Rizwan went for a duck leaving Babar Azam, 24, and Fakhar Zaman, 60, to help Pakistan stay on track — till they suffered the middle-order collapse.

Mohammad Hafeez went for 10, Haider Ali 3, Asif Ali 5, and Faheem Ashraf was sent back to the pavilion for 7.

Nawaz scored 25 and in the end, hit a six to end the match.



Earlier, medium-pace bowler Faheem Ashraf sparked a South African collapse when he took three for 17.

The Proteas, who were put to bat after losing the toss, were bowled out for 144 on what is usually a high-scoring ground.

South Africa had reached 73 for one after the early loss of Aiden Markram when Faheem had Janneman Malan caught at mid-off for 33 in the ninth over.

Faheem followed up with the wickets of South African captain Heinrich Klaasen and George Linde. He bowled his four overs in succession and did not concede a boundary.

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf took three for 40 and two for 18 respectively.

Rassie van der Dussen top-scored for South Africa with 52 off 36 balls.

In the last game, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and batsman Mohammad Rizwan steered the Men in Green to victory.

Pakistan will depart for Zimbabwe on Saturday where they will play three T20Is on 21, 23 and 25 April, followed by two Tests, which will be played from 29 April to 3 May and 7-11 May.

