Who will be Queen Elizabeth's companion on her way to Prince Philip's funeral?

Royal fans are eager to know who will accompany the Queen on her way to Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday at the St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle with only close family members in attendance.



While there are only 30 royals who will be honouring the Duke of Edinburgh during his last rites, royal fans are eager to know who will accompany the Queen on her way to the funeral.

According to palace insiders, the Queen will be joined by one of her ladies-in-waiting as she makes her way to the service in a Bentley.

While it is not confirmed which lady-in-waiting will accompany the Queen, this information will be released ahead of the funeral.

As Hello! magazine reported, Queen's companion could be Susan Rhodes, who was seen besides the monarch on the balcony of the Foreign Office at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day back in November.

Rhodes has dispatched her duties to the monarch since she was appointed as an Extra Lady-in-Waiting in 2017 alongside Lady Elizabeth Leeming, who could also join the Queen in her car today instead.