Saturday Apr 17 2021
Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines himself

Bollywood star Sonu Sood tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself on Saturday.

The Simmba actor took to Instagram and confirmed testing positive for Covid-19.

He updated his fans “Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive.”

“Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care, but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i'm always there for you all" he said before signing off.

Sonu posted the statement both in English and Hindi languages with caption “Stay safe Stay positive.”

