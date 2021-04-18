Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson makes guest appearance on The Struts song: Watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson had a guest appearance in a new song, "Low Key in Love," by glam rock sensation The Struts. Paris Jackson gave it an amazing shot.

Unfolding the inspiration for the track, the band's lead vocalist Luke Spiller said, "'Low Key In Love' was written after a date in Los Angeles at 70's retro bar, Good Times at Davey Wayne's. I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe."

This is where Paris Jackson jumps in. Spiller continued, "When we decided to explore the idea of a duet, I thought back to that night and remembered that Paris played a brilliant acoustic set. Something inside was telling me that everything happened for a reason, so I decided to message her."

"I'm convinced some things are just written in the stars. Bringing in Paris just gave the song a whole new dimension and really brings the story to life. She is beautiful and brilliant. A star."

As for Paris Jackson, she is quite impressed with the hard work the band members put in for their shows. She said she first saw the Struts on New Year's Eve at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"The boys opened up for them and I had no idea it was going to be as incredible as it was. I just remember turning to my friend and saying ‘who the fuck are these guys!?’ I was so blown away by their talent, their stage presence, and their energy," said Jackson.

"It felt like I had time travelled and got to experience what rock 'n' roll was at its prime, like with the Rolling Stones and Queen. I started listening to their music and would see them at events here and there, and we’ve always been pretty friendly online."

This is the reason that Paris Jackson did not hesitate to accept the offer when The Struts sought her out to guest on their latest single.

"When Luke asked to work with me, it was an immediate yes," recalled Jackson. "It’s been a privilege and an honour to sing on a song that I know means so much to Luke, and I’m grateful for the friendship that has sprung from such a lovely project. It’s unlike anything I have ever done or thought to do before, and I’m here for it!"

Enjoy The Struts, "Low Key In Love" Feat. Paris Jackson:


More From Entertainment:

Why Prince William, Prince Harry didn’t walk together during Philip’s funeral

Why Prince William, Prince Harry didn’t walk together during Philip’s funeral
Bella Thorne got me engagement ring, says fiance Ben Mascolo

Bella Thorne got me engagement ring, says fiance Ben Mascolo
Harry Styles makes splashes with resurfaced mermaid photos

Harry Styles makes splashes with resurfaced mermaid photos
Lizzo suggests what everyone should do against racism

Lizzo suggests what everyone should do against racism

Jessica Simpson, as child star, suffered severe depression as a result of body-shaming

Jessica Simpson, as child star, suffered severe depression as a result of body-shaming
Khloe Kardashian says magical transformation is thanks to a gym

Khloe Kardashian says magical transformation is thanks to a gym
Demi Lovato gets short hair to feel liberated: Watch

Demi Lovato gets short hair to feel liberated: Watch
Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William seen talking after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William seen talking after Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Diana's brother comments on Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Diana's brother comments on Prince Philip's funeral

Viola Davis addresses being a black ‘leftover’ in Hollywood

Viola Davis addresses being a black ‘leftover’ in Hollywood
Prince Philip laid to rest in Windsor Castle

Prince Philip laid to rest in Windsor Castle

In pictures: Royal family pays last respects to Prince Philip

In pictures: Royal family pays last respects to Prince Philip

Latest

view all