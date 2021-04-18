Paris Jackson makes guest appearance on The Struts song: Watch

Daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson had a guest appearance in a new song, "Low Key in Love," by glam rock sensation The Struts. Paris Jackson gave it an amazing shot.

Unfolding the inspiration for the track, the band's lead vocalist Luke Spiller said, "'Low Key In Love' was written after a date in Los Angeles at 70's retro bar, Good Times at Davey Wayne's. I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe."

This is where Paris Jackson jumps in. Spiller continued, "When we decided to explore the idea of a duet, I thought back to that night and remembered that Paris played a brilliant acoustic set. Something inside was telling me that everything happened for a reason, so I decided to message her."

"I'm convinced some things are just written in the stars. Bringing in Paris just gave the song a whole new dimension and really brings the story to life. She is beautiful and brilliant. A star."

As for Paris Jackson, she is quite impressed with the hard work the band members put in for their shows. She said she first saw the Struts on New Year's Eve at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"The boys opened up for them and I had no idea it was going to be as incredible as it was. I just remember turning to my friend and saying ‘who the fuck are these guys!?’ I was so blown away by their talent, their stage presence, and their energy," said Jackson.

"It felt like I had time travelled and got to experience what rock 'n' roll was at its prime, like with the Rolling Stones and Queen. I started listening to their music and would see them at events here and there, and we’ve always been pretty friendly online."

This is the reason that Paris Jackson did not hesitate to accept the offer when The Struts sought her out to guest on their latest single.

"When Luke asked to work with me, it was an immediate yes," recalled Jackson. "It’s been a privilege and an honour to sing on a song that I know means so much to Luke, and I’m grateful for the friendship that has sprung from such a lovely project. It’s unlike anything I have ever done or thought to do before, and I’m here for it!"

Enjoy The Struts, "Low Key In Love" Feat. Paris Jackson:



