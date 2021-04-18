Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for Kate Middleton

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her love for Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and it appears she is a big fan of the royal.



The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and shared Kate Middleton’s striking picture from the funeral of Prince Philip with heart filters on it.

Kate Middleton can be seen wearing black outfit to mourn the demise of Prince Philip, who died last Saturday at the age of 99.

She also sports a white pearl necklace and earrings.

The Duchess can be seen sitting in the car and looking straight into the camera.