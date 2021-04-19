Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Prince Harry prepares to fly back to US to reunite with Meghan and son Archie

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is reportedly all set to fly back to US on Monday as he's missing his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Harry, who came to attend his grandfather’s funeral last week, was not accompanied by his wife and son Archie due some reasons.

The Duke of Sussex, during his first visit to homeland since Megxit, spent most of his time in mandatory quarantine in Frogmore Cottage.

Harry, according to some experts, faced 'a great deal of frostiness' from his family at the farewell service on Saturday, with some senior royals did not even bother to acknowledging his presence.

The Queen's grandson, however, briefly chatted to Prince William after his brother reportedly made the request that they be separated while following the coffin to St George’s Chapel.

The Duke of Sussex's father - heir to the throne Prince Charles - is reportedly planning to extend an olive branch during their walk around Windsor where they would witness flowers left for Prince Philip.

Prince Harry has no plans to stick around and reportedly decided to fly back to his Montecito mansion as he does not want to leave his Sweetheart Meghan and their son Archie alone for too long.

