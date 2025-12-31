'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes looks up to Robert Pattinson for career inspo

Chase Stokes hinted at a new direction in his acting journey as popular series Outer Banks is coming to end.

When asked about his next career move after the filming for the fifth and final season wrapped up earlier this month, the actor, who plays John B in the Netflix series, revealed that he is looking up to Robert Pattinson’s career as a “blueprint” for growth.

“I always reference Robert Pattinson after he finished Twilight and [the] Harry Potter [franchise] and how he took creative risks, but really challenged himself as an artist,” the 33-year-old told People. “That’s the blueprint for me.”

Moreover, the Valiant One star wants to separate his identity from the character that made him famous and be actually recognised for his versatility as an actor.

“I want to show people that the floppy-haired beach boy from the Netflix young adult show, is now 33 years old,” acknowledging the image that fans currently associate with him, Stokes wants people to see him beyond that youthful, typecast role.

“And at the end of the day, all I want to do is challenge myself,” he added, emphasising on expanding his acting range, taking risks, and pursuing roles that demonstrate his skills.