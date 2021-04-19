Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
AYAsim Yasin

Raza Rabbani terms Khusro Bukhtiar's appointment as 'conflict of interest'

By
AYAsim Yasin

Monday Apr 19, 2021

File photo of former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani.
  • Raza Rabbani terms the appointment of Khusro Bukhtiar as Minister for Industries and Production as a conflict of interest.
  • Rabbani notes Bakhtiar is the owner/shareholder and or his family's interest in a sugar mill.
  • The former Senate chairman says in June 2021, will be the third IMF-PTI budget, with the fourth finance minister.

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani termed the appointment of Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar as Minister for Industries and Production as a conflict of interest, The News reported on Monday.

Rabbani noted that Bakhtiar is the owner/shareholder and or his family's interest in a sugar mill which has also been mentioned in the Sugar Commission. 

Read more: PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister

“After the Sugar Commission Report he was removed as Minister for National Food Security as having a conflict of interest and how the conflict disappears in the Ministry of Industries and Production which has a direct link with the sugar industry,” he said told the publication while speaking upon cabinet reshuffle.

The former Senate chairman said in June 2021, will be the third IMF-PTI budget, with the fourth finance minister. 

He said the record bears out that just before a budget a new finance minister is appointed, therefore, his vision is not reflected in the budget.

Cabinet reshuffle

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan signed off on the reshuffling of the federal cabinet yet again and appointed Shaukat Tareen as the country's new finance minister. 

Read more: Cabinet reshuffle proves PM Imran Khan has failed, says PML-N

Here are some of the other changes made to the portfolios of cabinet members:

  • Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the Minister for Energy, replacing Omar Ayub
  • Khusro Bukhtiar has been appointed the Minister for Industries and Production
  • Shibli Faraz has been appointed the Minister for Science and Technology, replacing Fawad Chaudhry
  • Fawad Chaudhry has been appointed the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, replacing Shibli Faraz
  • Omar Ayub has been appointed as Minister for Economic Affairs, replacing Khusro Bukhtiar

More From Pakistan:

Some people want to use Islam as a weapon: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Some people want to use Islam as a weapon: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed
PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to discuss law and order, religious affairs, Jahangir Tareen: sources

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to discuss law and order, religious affairs, Jahangir Tareen: sources

PM Imran Khan to address nation today

PM Imran Khan to address nation today
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Oxygen supply capacity is now under stress, says Asad Umar

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Oxygen supply capacity is now under stress, says Asad Umar
Indians sharing fake pictures, news items and hashtags against Pakistan: Mazari

Indians sharing fake pictures, news items and hashtags against Pakistan: Mazari
Sindh CM says not taken into confidence over talks with banned organisation

Sindh CM says not taken into confidence over talks with banned organisation
Meet Manisha Ropeta, the first Hindu woman to become a DSP in Pakistan

Meet Manisha Ropeta, the first Hindu woman to become a DSP in Pakistan
Unfortunate that religious, political parties misusing Islam: PM Imran Khan

Unfortunate that religious, political parties misusing Islam: PM Imran Khan
Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors

Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors
PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project

PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project
All highways, motorways under NHMP jurisdiction opened for traffic

All highways, motorways under NHMP jurisdiction opened for traffic
Pakistan reports 5,512 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Pakistan reports 5,512 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Latest

view all