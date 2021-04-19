Prince William and Prince Harry’s private conversation unveiled

Can't connect right now! retry
After Prince William and Prince Harry made headlines with their reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral, many wondered what the feuding brothers spoke about.

According to lip reading experts, cited by Express UK, the two agreed that the funeral was exactly the way the Duke of Edinburgh would have wanted it.

Per the experts, as they chatted and walked together following the procession, William seemed to have told his little brother: "Yes it was great, wasn’t it."

"It was as he wanted,” the Duke of Sussex seemed to have responded.

"Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music,” William had supposedly told Harry, per Express. 

