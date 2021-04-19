Unfortunate that religious, political parties misusing Islam: PM Imran Khan

File photo of prime minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vows to run a campaign against blasphemy across the world.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pledged to run a sustained campaign against blasphemy across the world while regretting that "political and religious parties unfortunately misuse Islam, which harms our country".

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Margalla Avenue project in Islamabad, the premier said the western world is least affected by the protests taking place in Pakistan.

"We are just harming ourselves,” the prime minister said.

He vowed instead to run a campaign against the type of blasphemous content which triggered nationwide protests in the past few days, leading to casualties and many injuries.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan was founded on the basis of Islam.

"I want to make clear that we love our Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him). I haven’t seen as much affection and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in any country other than Pakistan," the premier stressed.

"We all have the same goal, but it is a pity that many times our love [for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)] is misused. Does the government not care about [this issue]? Do we not suffer when our Prophet's (PBUH) honour is insulted? Who decides this? Has anyone torn out another's heart out to see who loves the Prophet (PBUH) more?" the prime minister asked rhetorically.

"When we misuse this [sentiment], we are not doing any benefit to our religion. It is leading to crime in the country. This doesn't harm them [the blasphemers], it harms our own country," he said.

“I promise the nation that if there's anyone who will run a global campaign on this issue, it is me. This campaign is already underway. We will bring the heads of the Muslim countries together and present our case in the United Nations and the European Union in order to be heard in an effective way,” the prime minister pledged.

"Our campaign will make a difference. At some point, people in the West will think twice before insulting the honour of our Prophet (PBUH)," he added.



PM Imran stressed that such a campaign is the only long-lasting solution. that will stop western nations from harming the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

"Destruction [of public and private property] in our own country is no answer to this solution. The West doesn't care. We are harming our own country," he said.