Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Actor Damian Lewis paid tribute to his late beloved wife Helen McCrory, who passed away this week at the age of 52.

In an emotional tribute written to The Sunday Times, the Billions star spoke about his “brilliant” wife, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

"Many people have spoken about her career and many more will, so that's where I'll leave it, because it strikes me that two things are happening this weekend: an outpouring of grief and shock, and a celebration of Helen McCrory the actress from fans everywhere, and of Helen the person," Lewis said of the actress.

"And that's who I want to talk about. Helen was an even more brilliant person than she was an actress," the actor continued.

"She was a people person, sure. 'I'm much more interested in who I'm with than where I am,' she would say, and innately wanted to share. But she also lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. That you put these things out into the world to make it better, to make people feel better."

Lewis went on to share about her last days: "Even when dying in her last few days, when talking to our wonderful carers, she repeatedly said, 'thank you so much' in her half delirious state."

"I've never known anyone able to enjoy life as much," Lewis said.

"Her ability to be in the present and enjoy the moment was inspirational. Nor was she interested in navel-gazing. No real interest in self- reflection; she believed in looking out, not in. Which is why she was able to turn her light so brightly on others."

"She has been utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course — generous, brave, uncomplaining, constantly reminding us all of how lucky we've been, how blessed we are. Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures."