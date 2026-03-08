 
Rebecca Gayheart parts with late Eric Dane's memories after memoir news

Eric Dane's widow makes somber appearance after his sudden demise

March 08, 2026

Eric Dane’s widow Rebecca Gayheart parted ways with the actor’s things after he passed away following a battle with ALS.

The 54-year-old actress was spotted carrying boxes of the Grey’s Anatomy star’s belongings labelled with his name, from Johnny Depp’s home in Los Angeles where he spent his final days.

One of the boxes pictured read, “Eric Yearbooks Kids Photos,” and she was later seen carrying a guitar case.

Gayheart and Dane were in the middle of their divorce proceedings when the Euphoria actor was diagnosed with ALS, and she withdrew her divorce petition.

Dane came to live in Depp’s estate after he reportedly offered to help his old friend quietly while he struggled with the illness.

“Eric [had] one less thing to worry about,” an insider told Page Six only recently, adding that the late actor was “living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could — or couldn’t — for rent.”

Dane passed away on February 19 in the middle of writing his memoir. The memoir will be published posthumously in November 3, and is called, “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments.”

He completed the memoir during his final days. 

