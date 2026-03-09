Maggie Gyllenhaal shares message for pal Jessie Buckley ahead of Oscars

Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts to Jessie Buckley's back-to-back nominations and wins

Maggie Gyllenhaal reunited with her old pal, Jessie Buckley, for her new movie The Bride! and shared her excitement on seeing her friend take all the awards this season.

The 48-year-old multihyphenated star spoke about Buckley during a recent premiere of her latest movie, saying, "I've known Jessie a long time. She was in my first film, The Lost Daughter, and I think she's really brilliant. I'm so pleased for her about everything that's happening in the world, seeing her talent."

Buckley has been winning all the accolades including Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress, a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and an Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, for her movie Hamnet.

The actress is now nominated for the Oscars on March 15, and fans are rooting for another win to top off the award season.

However, this isn’t Buckley’s first nomination at the Academy as she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2021 for The Lost Daughter.

Gyllenhaal also praised Buckley’s performance in the latest movie, in which she plays the Bride of Frankenstein from the Mary Shelley novel.

"I think in this movie, it's like next level... I don't think anyone's ever seen what she does in this movie," the director told People Magazine.