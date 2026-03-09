Rihanna faces heavy gunfire attack at Beverly Hills home

Rihanna's Beverly Hills home was targeted in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, with a woman driving up to the property and firing multiple rounds from an AR-15-style rifle at the house.

No one was injured.

Los Angeles police confirmed they responded to the scene at 1:15 p.m. local time following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at the home the singer shares with partner A$AP Rocky in the Beverly Crest area, an upscale neighbourhood approximately 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Four rounds or fragments struck parts of the property.

The suspect, described as a woman of around 30 years old, was taken into custody without further incident. The weapon was recovered by officers.

Rihanna, 37, was home at the time of the shooting but was unharmed, according to law enforcement sources.

It is unclear whether A$AP Rocky or the couple's three children, RZA, Riot Rose, and Rocki, were present.

The LAPD's elite Robbery-Homicide Division is now leading the investigation.

The suspect's name had not been released as of Sunday, with police captain Mike Bland stating that further information, including booking details, would follow on Monday.

A motive has not yet been established.

The incident is the latest in a turbulent period for the couple. Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend in a trial that drew widespread attention, one that saw Rihanna bring their two eldest sons to court.