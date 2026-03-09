Who is Jessica Alba dating? Danny Ramirez or Joe Burrow?

Jessica Alba is not dating Joe Burrow, despite social media speculation that ignited after the two were spotted together at a Las Vegas event in the early hours of the morning.

Posts circulating on X linked the actress to the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback after they were photographed at the same gaming table at around 2 a.m., with rumours quickly gathering momentum online.

But sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told TMZ the claims are wide of the mark.

Multiple people who attended the Zero Bond Vegas opening, where the photo was taken, confirmed that Alba and Burrow were simply part of a larger group of friends and that there was no PDA or behaviour suggesting anything beyond that.

The timing of the rumours was particularly easy to debunk.

Just days before the Vegas speculation began circulating, Alba had posted an Instagram photo dump from a romantic trip to Mexico City with her actual boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez.

The carousel included a photo of Alba pecking Ramirez on the cheek and another of him pecking hers, along with snaps of the pair exploring the city, visiting restaurants, and walking through the streets together.

She captioned it simply: "The best week in one of my favorite cities - belly full, heart fuller #CDMX."

Alba, 43, and Ramirez, who starred in Top Gun: Maverick, were first spotted together in May 2025 and were seen returning to Los Angeles from Cancún together in July.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the two were friends before things turned romantic and share a wide circle of mutual friends.

They made their red carpet debut together at the Valentina premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival on 3rd October 2025, and Alba later confirmed the relationship publicly by sharing a photo of them holding hands on Instagram while she was in Australia filming her new movie The Mark.

Alba filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025.