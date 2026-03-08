Ryan Gosling gives ‘Sign of the Times’ playful twist in front of Harry Styles

Ryan Gosling wins over Harry Styles’ fans with a playful live performance of the latter’s hit song.

During his monologue in the latest Saturday Night Live episode, Gosling, 45, gave a playful twist to Sign of the Times right in front of the original singer of the song.

“Just stop your crying, it's the sign of the times,” The Notebook actor begin singing in a rough voice, adding humour, “Nobody wants this.”

“Welcome to the final show. This is probably my final show. Hope you're wearing your best clothes. I genuinely hate this,” he continued.

“You can't bribe your door on the way to the sky. Just like, why would his face be next to mine? You look pretty good down here. And he does look really good down there,” The Fall Guy actor noted, referring to the former One Direction sitting in the audience. "But you ain't really good. Can we just please get him off the screen?”

Just as the snippet quickly made its way online, fans couldn’t get enough of the moment and their reactions were pure gold.

Eva Mendes' husband's impressive and unexpected vocals even sparked playful comparisons with the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, with one fan writing, “the way his vocals are better than harry’s-

“Harry styles getting his song sung to him by ryan gosling on live television is the most effective music promo of his campaign,” another user joked that the moment doubled as clever promotion for Styles latest album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, which hit the streaming platforms just a couple of days ago.

Others were simply thrilled by the surreal crossover. “Seeing him pay tribute to Harry’s masterpiece while Harry is right there? Literal chills. This is history,” one fan raved.

Another added, “Harry watching ryan gosling sing his own song better than him is the most beautifully violent thing i've ever seen.”

A third wrote, “That had to be the most surreal moment for Harry. Sitting there watching Ryan Gosling perform your own song back at you on live television with no warning.”

Moreover, during the March 7, episode of SNL, Styles, 32, crashed Gosling’s opening monologue.

The Golden singer made a surprise appearance in the audience, hilariously upstaging the host of the night a week earlier before pulling off double duties at the same stage.