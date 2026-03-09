BAFTAs editing team 'didn't hear' racial slur, claims network in new letter

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on the stage when the shocking incident occurred

The BBC says a racial slur that aired during the 2026 BAFTAs broadcast was a mistake caused by editors not hearing the moment in real time.

In a letter to the U.K.’s Culture, Media & Sport Committee on March 6, BBC Director General Tim Davie explained how the incident involving Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson made it into the delayed broadcast.

The moment occurred during the February 22 ceremony while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage. Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, shouted the n-word.

Addressing the controversy, Davie said the broadcaster deeply regretted the “genuine mistake", claiming that editors in the broadcast truck did not hear the first outburst.

"Although this is the subject of ongoing review, our initial evidence gathering has found that no one in the on-site broadcast truck heard this when they were watching the live feed."

However, when the slur was shouted again during Wunmi Mosaku’s Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech, it was quickly removed from the version that aired later.

"In that instance, the edit team did hear the racial slur on the feed and removed it immediately from the version of the ceremony that would be broadcast later that evening."

Following the backlash, BAFTA apologised to Jordan and Lindo. Davidson also addressed the incident, writing, "Whilst I will never apologize for having Tourette syndrome, I will apologize for any pain, upset and misunderstanding that it may create."