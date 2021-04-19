Can't connect right now! retry
IPL 2021: Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Muttiah Muralitharan's file photo: AFP 
  • Muttiah Muralitharan is doing much better after he underwent a scheduled angioplasty at a hospital in Chennai.
  • The 49-year-old is part of Hyderabad's coaching staff for the tournament.
  • Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1,347 victims.

Muttiah Muralitharan is doing much better after he underwent a scheduled angioplasty at a hospital in Chennai, a spokesperson for the former Sri Lanka spinner's Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad said on Monday.

The 49-year-old, who is part of Hyderabad's coaching staff for the tournament, said he would shortly rejoin the team in Chennai after quarantining as per IPL protocols, he added.

Read more: Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan to become provincial governor: report

Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1,347 victims, including 800 in tests. He played for Sri Lanka in 133 tests, 350 ODIs and 12 Twenty20 Internationals.

"Wishing Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who was recently hospitalised for cardiac treatment, a speedy recovery," cricket's governing body ICC said in a tweet. 

