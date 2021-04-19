Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Queen looked 'unsteady' and 'frail' while she coped with grief of Prince Philip passing away

Queen Elizabeth was seen wiping away her tears as she bid a final farewell to her husband of 72 years, Prince Philip, on Saturday.

At the funeral, the British monarch looked 'unsteady' and 'frail' while she coped with grief of her husband's passing away. 

According to body language expert Dr Louise Mahler, the Queen looked 'heartbreakingly devastating.'

Referring to footage of Her Majesty arriving at St George’s Chapel, Mahler told The Morning Show, “She was hunched, she was slightly unstable on her feet, she seemed to be favouring one side.

“She was covered, she had her head down so we didn’t really see her face at all. It was just heartbreakingly devastating to watch," she added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Robert Jobson said UK's long-serving monarch "looked a little unsteady" at Philip's funeral, "I thought she looked frail at that stage," he added.

